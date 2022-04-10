For the last couple of weeks, Tigres UANL was first in the Liga MX standings before a loss to now first place Pachuca just three days ago left them in second place again with 26 points.

The defeat also snapped a 10-match unbeaten streak for Miguel Herrera's men in all competitions. The team now visits Querétaro, who is in 16th place with just 12 points after 12 matches.

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Tigres UANL Today:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Querétaro vs. Tigres UANL on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigres is currently the highest scoring team in the league with 25 goals in the campaign so far. The club has scored in 11 out of its 12 matches, with the only one being a 2-0 defeat to Puebla on Matchday 2.

André-Pierre Gignac leads the league with 10 goals of his own, making it 167 so far in the French forward's career with Tigres. The mid-week loss at Pachuca was the first match out of the last 10 matches in Liga MX action that Gignac was unable to find the back of the net.

Querétaro now hosts Tigres at La Corregidora Stadium looking for just its third win of the tournament and second in the last three outings for the home side.

Regional restrictions may apply.