How to Watch Querétaro vs. Toluca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two mid-table Liga MX clubs meet on Thursday night when Queretaro takes on Toluca.

Although neither Queretaro nor Toluca have gotten off to the flying starts they may have wanted this Clausura season, Thursday night presents both with an opportunity to shift the momentum of their respective campaigns.

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Toluca today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Watch Querétaro vs. Toluca online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Queretaro enters the match 12th on the table, in the final spot to qualify for postseason play, with six points in six matches and a negative-two goal differential. The club is, however, coming off of its first win of the season, defeating Mazatlan 2-0 on Feb. 19 behind goals by Kevin Escamilla and Angel Sepulveda.

On the other side, Toluca is seventh on the table with nine points in four matches, though, interestingly enough, it has a worse goal differential than Queretaro, sitting at a negative-four mark.

Toluca had won three matches in a row before dropping its latest result 4-1 against Cruz Azul, with its lone goal being scored by Camilo Sanvezzo in the 20th minute.

To catch the Liga MX action on Thursday night between Queretaro and Toluca, tune to TUDNxtra 2 at 9:45 p.m. ET. It's a matchup with a whole lot of potential to be entertaining.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Querétaro vs. Toluca

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
