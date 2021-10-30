Skip to main content
    How to Watch Querétaro vs. Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Querétaro is running out of chances to qualify for the playoffs. The club has another opportunity to earn points Saturday against Santos Laguna.
    Author:

    Querétaro (15 points) sits 17th out of 18 teams in the Liga MX table, but the team is still just two points back of a playoff spot, while Santos Laguna (17 points) is currently in 11th. The top 12 teams qualify for the playoffs.

    How to Watch Querétaro vs. Santos Laguna Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Querétaro vs. Santos Laguna on fuboTV:

    Querétaro is coming off of a 2–1 loss to Mazatlán, the team's first loss in its last six matches. Three of its last six matches ended in draws. After losing four of its first seven matches and drawing the other three, the team has turned its season around.

    Jonathan dos Santos is the only Querétaro player with more than one goal. He has scored three of the team's nine goals this season. This team has struggled more offensively than anyone else, as it is the only Liga MX team without double-digit goals.

    Santos Laguna has a plus-three goal differential on the year, with Fernando Gorriarán leading the team in goals with four,

    The team is coming off a 2–2 draw against Toluca. It has just three wins all season, with two coming against teams currently outside of the top 12.

    Santos won 5–0 when these teams last met in May and has won two of the last three meetings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Querétaro vs. Santos Laguna

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    5:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
