August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Juárez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bottom-of-the-Liga-MX table Juárez desperately searches for three points when it travels to face Santos Laguna in Matchday 7 action.
Author:

It has been quite the trying Apertura Liga MX campaign for Juárez, which sits at the bottom of the table thanks to an abysmal 0-2-4 record and a negative-six goal differential through six matches.

And the road gets no easier, as the club now has to travel to Estadio Nuevo Corona to face Santos Laguna in Matchday 7.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santos Laguna presently sit merely 11th on the table, though its eight points place it just three points back of Monterrey and a fourth-place spot. Remember, the top four teams in Liga MX automatically qualify for the Liguilla, or the playoffs. Santos Laguna has a game in hand on Monterrey, too, meaning a win on Sunday will put the two teams even on points. 

Santos Laguna has yet to be defeated in the Apertura campaign, though it has won just once in that stretch, a victory in its campaign opener against Necaxa. Every other result for the club since then has been a draw, including its most recent outing, a 1-1 tie against Léon last Saturday.

Santos Laguna is led by midfielder Fernando Gorriarán and his two goals this season, as well as by Chilean international Diego Valdés who has two goals and an assist on the campaign.

Juárez, meanwhile, runs its attack through No. 9 Gabriel Fernandez, currently on loan from La Liga club Celta Vigo. The Uruguayan striker has three goals in four games in the Apertura.

It'll be interesting to see if Juárez can get out of its serious rut and pick up three points for the first time this season Sunday, or if its struggles continue as the club visits a strong Santos Laguna side.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
29
2021

Santos Laguna vs. Juárez

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Austin FC
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Falcons

Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Other

How to Watch Stampeders vs Blue Bombers

New York Yankees Joey Gallo
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at A's

Santos Laguna
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Juárez

Valour FC
Soccer

How to Watch Valour FC vs Pacific FC

Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch the Sky vs. Storm

New York Giants Saquon Barkley
NFL

How to Watch Patriots at Giants

Stephan Jaeger
Golf

How to Watch the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy