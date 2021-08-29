How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Juárez

Bottom-of-the-Liga-MX table Juárez desperately searches for three points when it travels to face Santos Laguna in Matchday 7 action.

It has been quite the trying Apertura Liga MX campaign for Juárez, which sits at the bottom of the table thanks to an abysmal 0-2-4 record and a negative-six goal differential through six matches.

And the road gets no easier, as the club now has to travel to Estadio Nuevo Corona to face Santos Laguna in Matchday 7.

Santos Laguna presently sit merely 11th on the table, though its eight points place it just three points back of Monterrey and a fourth-place spot. Remember, the top four teams in Liga MX automatically qualify for the Liguilla, or the playoffs. Santos Laguna has a game in hand on Monterrey, too, meaning a win on Sunday will put the two teams even on points.

Santos Laguna has yet to be defeated in the Apertura campaign, though it has won just once in that stretch, a victory in its campaign opener against Necaxa. Every other result for the club since then has been a draw, including its most recent outing, a 1-1 tie against Léon last Saturday.

Santos Laguna is led by midfielder Fernando Gorriarán and his two goals this season, as well as by Chilean international Diego Valdés who has two goals and an assist on the campaign.

Juárez, meanwhile, runs its attack through No. 9 Gabriel Fernandez, currently on loan from La Liga club Celta Vigo. The Uruguayan striker has three goals in four games in the Apertura.

It'll be interesting to see if Juárez can get out of its serious rut and pick up three points for the first time this season Sunday, or if its struggles continue as the club visits a strong Santos Laguna side.

