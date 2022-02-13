There is nowhere to go but up for last-place Santos Laguna as it takes on America on Saturday night.

America enters today's matchup with last-place Santos Laguna sitting seventh on the table with seven points in four matches, coming off of back-to-back losses.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. América Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Live stream Santos Laguna vs. América on fuboTV

Most recently, America fell 1-0 to Club Tijuana while in the match prior to that, it was felled by Tigres UANL 2-1 despite a 31st-minute goal from Jeronimo Rodriguez. Tigres scored the winner deep into second-half stoppage time, robbing America of an important point.

Things could be worse for America, however, as its opponent Santos Laguna can concede.

Santos Laguna enters the match last on the table with just one point through four matches and has lost its last three matches. In its last match, Santos Laguna fell 2-1 against Atlas, although Harold Preciado scored in the 84th minute to make things interesting.

Will the run of futility to start the Clausura season continue for Santos Laguna? Or will it earn a point, or perhaps even three, when it faces a solid-but-reeling America on Saturday night.

Tune to FOX Deportes at 10:00 p.m. ET to find out.

