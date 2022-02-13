Skip to main content

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. América: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There is nowhere to go but up for last-place Santos Laguna as it takes on America on Saturday night.

America enters today's matchup with last-place Santos Laguna sitting seventh on the table with seven points in four matches, coming off of back-to-back losses.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. América Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Live stream Santos Laguna vs. América on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, America fell 1-0 to Club Tijuana while in the match prior to that, it was felled by Tigres UANL 2-1 despite a 31st-minute goal from Jeronimo Rodriguez. Tigres scored the winner deep into second-half stoppage time, robbing America of an important point.

Things could be worse for America, however, as its opponent Santos Laguna can concede.

Santos Laguna enters the match last on the table with just one point through four matches and has lost its last three matches. In its last match, Santos Laguna fell 2-1 against Atlas, although Harold Preciado scored in the 84th minute to make things interesting.

Will the run of futility to start the Clausura season continue for Santos Laguna? Or will it earn a point, or perhaps even three, when it faces a solid-but-reeling America on Saturday night.

Tune to FOX Deportes at 10:00 p.m. ET to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Santos Laguna vs. América

TV CHANNEL: FOX Deportes
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17666052
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Flames

58 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Portland in Men's College Basketball

58 seconds ago
byu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch BYU at Pepperdine in Men's College Basketball

58 seconds ago
imago1007154090h
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. América

58 seconds ago
USATSI_17636935
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Magic

1 hour ago
Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
USATSI_6242984
College Softball

How to Watch Duke at Arizona State in College Softball

1 hour ago
USATSI_17659086
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Mavericks

1 hour ago
USATSI_16988042
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Warriors

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy