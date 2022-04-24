How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. León

With three losses in a row making and a four-match winless streak, León will look to stop the bleeding when it travels to face 15th place Santos Laguna who must win to continue its chances of advancing to the Liguilla play-in round at the end of the Clausura tournament regular season.

León is currently holding onto the last play-in spot in the Liga MX standings in 12th with 19 points. The club's last win was on March 20, a 2-1 finish over Mazatlán thanks to goals from Santiago Colombatto and Santiago Ormeño.

La Fiera then began a four-match winless run that started with a 1-1 draw against Querétaro at home, followed by losses against Atlético San Luis (2-0), Puebla (1-0) and América (2-0) in successive fashion. León has received at least one red card in three out of the four matches on the winless run, with three players being removed in the club's most recent loss against América (José Rodríguez, Víctor Dávila and William Tesillo).

The three players will be unavailable to face Santos Laguna on Sunday with the club desperately needing points to maintain its 12th place position in the Liga MX standings heading into the final match of the Clausura regular season.

