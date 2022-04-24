Skip to main content

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. León: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Santos Laguna hosts León on Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament on Sunday.

With three losses in a row making and a four-match winless streak, León will look to stop the bleeding when it travels to face 15th place Santos Laguna who must win to continue its chances of advancing to the Liguilla play-in round at the end of the Clausura tournament regular season.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. León Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Santos Laguna vs. León on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

León is currently holding onto the last play-in spot in the Liga MX standings in 12th with 19 points. The club's last win was on March 20, a 2-1 finish over Mazatlán thanks to goals from Santiago Colombatto and Santiago Ormeño.

La Fiera then began a four-match winless run that started with a 1-1 draw against Querétaro at home, followed by losses against Atlético San Luis (2-0), Puebla (1-0) and América (2-0) in successive fashion. León has received at least one red card in three out of the four matches on the winless run, with three players being removed in the club's most recent loss against América (José Rodríguez, Víctor Dávila and William Tesillo).

The three players will be unavailable to face Santos Laguna on Sunday with the club desperately needing points to maintain its 12th place position in the Liga MX standings heading into the final match of the Clausura regular season.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Santos Laguna vs. León

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
7:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Santos Laguna
Liga MX

