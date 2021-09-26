A pair of Liga MX clubs in the top 10 in the standings face off Sunday when Santos Laguna meets Monterrey.

In Liga MX, fourth-place Monterrey meets 10th-place Santos Laguna in a Sunday matchup. Monterrey is just one point ahead of fifth-place Atlético San Luis entering the match. Santos Laguna sits two points above 13th-place Pachuca.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey:

Race Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Monterrey enters the match on a three-match winning streak, including two matches in league competition. The club won those matches by a combined score line of 8-1.

Monterrey's most recent match was a 2-0 win against Toluca, with goals scored by winger Jesús Gallardo and striker Rogelio Funes Mori.

Santos Laguna has gone winless since Aug. 29, with two defeats in its last three matches and one draw last Sunday against Puebla. Santos Laguna winger Alessio Da Cruz scored the equalizer in the 90th minute to salvage the 1-1 draw.

Monterrey boasts a balanced attack in which eight different players have scored goals. Funes Mori leads the team with four. Santos Laguna's attack is led by four players, as Félix Torres, Fernando Gorriarán, Diego Valdés and Da Cruz are all tied for the club lead with two goals each.