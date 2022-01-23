How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa

Necaxa takes on Santos Laguna on Sunday, with both teams searching for their first win of the Liga MX Clausura.

The first two matches of the Liga MX Clausura haven't gone so well for Santos Laguna and Necaxa, as neither team recorded a win. Necaxa is one of just three teams to not have a single point yet.

Contrast that to the Apertura, where Santos Laguna finished fifth and Necaxa 14th. The struggles for Necaxa right now aren't a surprise, but Santos Laguna should find victory soon — the team made it all the way to the Apertura quarterfinals.

In its most recent match, Santos Laguna lost 3-1 to Toluca, with Ayrton Preciado scoring the team's only goal of the match, putting his side up 1-0. But Toluca was able to turn things around, scoring three unanswered goals.

As for Necaxa, the team was shut out 4-0 by Monterrey in its most recent match. It's scored just one goal so far in the Apertura, but even that came via a Juarez own goal in the team's opening 2-1 loss. The last goal scored by a Necaxa player was in October, when Maximiliano Salas scored a game-winning penalty kick against Mazatlan.

These sides last played in July, with Santos Laguna winning 3-0. Ferney Otero, Alberto Ocejo and Diego Valdes Contreras each scored a goal in the win.

