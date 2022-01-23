Skip to main content

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Necaxa takes on Santos Laguna on Sunday, with both teams searching for their first win of the Liga MX Clausura.

The first two matches of the Liga MX Clausura haven't gone so well for Santos Laguna and Necaxa, as neither team recorded a win. Necaxa is one of just three teams to not have a single point yet.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa Today:

Match Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Contrast that to the Apertura, where Santos Laguna finished fifth and Necaxa 14th. The struggles for Necaxa right now aren't a surprise, but Santos Laguna should find victory soon — the team made it all the way to the Apertura quarterfinals.

In its most recent match, Santos Laguna lost 3-1 to Toluca, with Ayrton Preciado scoring the team's only goal of the match, putting his side up 1-0. But Toluca was able to turn things around, scoring three unanswered goals.

As for Necaxa, the team was shut out 4-0 by Monterrey in its most recent match. It's scored just one goal so far in the Apertura, but even that came via a Juarez own goal in the team's opening 2-1 loss. The last goal scored by a Necaxa player was in October, when Maximiliano Salas scored a game-winning penalty kick against Mazatlan.

These sides last played in July, with Santos Laguna winning 3-0. Ferney Otero, Alberto Ocejo and Diego Valdes Contreras each scored a goal in the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

2 minutes ago
Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings vs. Devils

26 minutes ago
joel embiid 76ers
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Spurs

32 minutes ago
USATSI_17204632
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Hornets

32 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 hour ago
USATSI_16932592
NFL

How to Watch Bills at Chiefs

1 hour ago
Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) drives the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy