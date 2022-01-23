How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The first two matches of the Liga MX Clausura haven't gone so well for Santos Laguna and Necaxa, as neither team recorded a win. Necaxa is one of just three teams to not have a single point yet.
How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa Today:
Match Date: Jan. 23, 2022
Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Contrast that to the Apertura, where Santos Laguna finished fifth and Necaxa 14th. The struggles for Necaxa right now aren't a surprise, but Santos Laguna should find victory soon — the team made it all the way to the Apertura quarterfinals.
In its most recent match, Santos Laguna lost 3-1 to Toluca, with Ayrton Preciado scoring the team's only goal of the match, putting his side up 1-0. But Toluca was able to turn things around, scoring three unanswered goals.
As for Necaxa, the team was shut out 4-0 by Monterrey in its most recent match. It's scored just one goal so far in the Apertura, but even that came via a Juarez own goal in the team's opening 2-1 loss. The last goal scored by a Necaxa player was in October, when Maximiliano Salas scored a game-winning penalty kick against Mazatlan.
These sides last played in July, with Santos Laguna winning 3-0. Ferney Otero, Alberto Ocejo and Diego Valdes Contreras each scored a goal in the win.
