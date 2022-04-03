Skip to main content

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pachuca will try to hold on to the No. 1 spot in Liga MX standings with a win on Sunday over Santos Laguna.

Santos Laguna and Pachuca will meet today in a Liga MX matchup. Santos Laguna will have its work cut out for them considering the club is currently sitting in 15th in the standings while Pachuca sits in first. With Pachuca only in first by two points over Pumas UANL, the team will be playing hard to pick up a few more points and hold on tightly to that lead.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pachuca’s latest match was a 1-0 victory over Cruz Azul. The club was led by Érick Sánchez scoring a goal in the 18th minute of the match. Holding down the net was Oscar Ustari along with defensemen Álvarez, Cabral, Tapias, and Patiño.

Santos Laguna is currently sitting one point outside of final series playoff contention. The club's latest match was against Puebla where the team worked back from a two goal deficit to end in a draw. Scoring goals for Santos Laguna were Eduardo Aguirre and Leonardo Suárez.

The last match between these two clubs was on Oct. 16, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Nicolás Ibáñez for Pachuca scored first and Fernando Gorriarán tied the match on a penalty kick. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Grammy Awards
entertainment

How to Watch 64th Annual Grammy Awards

By Justin Carter51 seconds ago
USATSI_18005713
Women's College Basketball

UConn vs. South Carolina NCAA Women's National Championship

By Adam Childs51 seconds ago
imago1006596387h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca

By Christine Brown51 seconds ago
imago1005375387h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana

By Christine Brown15 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate there win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Capitals

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_18004862
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Rangers

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_18005944
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Canucks

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_17993404
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Raptors

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy