How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca

Pachuca will try to hold on to the No. 1 spot in Liga MX standings with a win on Sunday over Santos Laguna.

Santos Laguna and Pachuca will meet today in a Liga MX matchup. Santos Laguna will have its work cut out for them considering the club is currently sitting in 15th in the standings while Pachuca sits in first. With Pachuca only in first by two points over Pumas UANL, the team will be playing hard to pick up a few more points and hold on tightly to that lead.

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Pachuca’s latest match was a 1-0 victory over Cruz Azul. The club was led by Érick Sánchez scoring a goal in the 18th minute of the match. Holding down the net was Oscar Ustari along with defensemen Álvarez, Cabral, Tapias, and Patiño.

Santos Laguna is currently sitting one point outside of final series playoff contention. The club's latest match was against Puebla where the team worked back from a two goal deficit to end in a draw. Scoring goals for Santos Laguna were Eduardo Aguirre and Leonardo Suárez.

The last match between these two clubs was on Oct. 16, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Nicolás Ibáñez for Pachuca scored first and Fernando Gorriarán tied the match on a penalty kick.

