How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pumas UNAM looks to continue moving up in the standings.

Pumas are coming off of two straight draws in Liga MX play with their latest match a 0-0 draw with Club América. It is also playing in the CONCACAF Champions League and just defeated Deportivo Saprissa 4-1 to advance to a quarterfinal matchup against MLS club New England. 

While Santos is currently last in the league, Pumas cannot look past them as Santos just beat No. 4 ranked Cruz Azul.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live stream the Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santos Laguna's 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul was a much needed lift for the club in the Liga MX standings. Against Cruz Azul, Santos Laguna was able to play ahead for much of the match as it scored a goal from Harold Preciado,

It held the lead until later in the match when Cruz Azul tied the game back up. In dramatic fashion, Diego Javier Medina Vázquez scored the winning goal four minutes into injury time. 

Santos Laguna was also playing in the CONCACAF Champions League, but failed to advance as it splits games with Montréal, but were behind in the aggregate score 3-1.

In the 28 meetings, Pumas UNAM has won 15, Santos Laguna has won 8, and it has ended in a draw for five matches. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

