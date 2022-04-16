Skip to main content

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Querétaro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Santos Laguna and Querétaro are both looking to make a move in the Liga MX table with a win on Saturday

Santos heads into Saturday's match with Querétaro looking to win its third match in the last five. It has gone 2-1-1 in its last four and is playing better soccer lately.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs. Querétaro today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Watch the Santos Laguna vs. Querétaro match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santos is still down in 13th place in the table but is just a point back of three teams and two points back of Atletico San Luis.

It can really make a move up the table with a win on Saturday against a Querétaro team that has just two wins on the year.

Querétaro has struggled in the early part of the season and is currently just four points up on last place FC Juarez.

Despite the tough start, it is still within striking distance of the teams ahead of it in the standings and can also make a move with a win.

Saturday it will look to get that win and snap a two-match winless streak. Querétaro lost to Tigres UANL 1-0 last Sunday and played to a 1-1 draw with Leon two week ago.

Both of these teams could use the win on Saturday as they try and improve their standings in a bunched-up table.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Santos Laguna vs. Querétaro

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
7:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Santos Laguna
Liga MX

Santos Laguna vs. Querétaro stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
imago1005372177h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Toluca

By Rafael Urbina13 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) and Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) battle for the ball in the first half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC midfielder Benjamin Bender (15) with Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato (7) battles for the ball with Chicago Fire defender Wyatt Omsberg (20) in the second half at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (10) reacts with midfielders Brandon Bye (15) and Sebastian Lletget (17) after making a penalty kick in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC at New England Revolution

By Kristofer Habbas28 minutes ago
USATSI_18050918
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Columbus Crew

By Kristofer Habbas28 minutes ago
USATSI_18060127
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC at D.C. United

By Kristofer Habbas28 minutes ago
USATSI_17931448
USFL

How to Watch the USFL: New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions

By Adam Childs28 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy