Santos Laguna vs. Querétaro stream: Watch online, TV channel

Santos Laguna and Querétaro are both looking to make a move in the Liga MX table with a win on Saturday

Santos heads into Saturday's match with Querétaro looking to win its third match in the last five. It has gone 2-1-1 in its last four and is playing better soccer lately.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs. Querétaro today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Watch the Santos Laguna vs. Querétaro match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santos is still down in 13th place in the table but is just a point back of three teams and two points back of Atletico San Luis.

It can really make a move up the table with a win on Saturday against a Querétaro team that has just two wins on the year.

Querétaro has struggled in the early part of the season and is currently just four points up on last place FC Juarez.

Despite the tough start, it is still within striking distance of the teams ahead of it in the standings and can also make a move with a win.

Saturday it will look to get that win and snap a two-match winless streak. Querétaro lost to Tigres UANL 1-0 last Sunday and played to a 1-1 draw with Leon two week ago.

Both of these teams could use the win on Saturday as they try and improve their standings in a bunched-up table.

Regional restrictions may apply.