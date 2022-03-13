Skip to main content

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Tijuana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Just beyond the halfway point in the Clausura standings, Santos Laguna looks to advance into the final series playoffs.

Club Tijuana has won its last two matches with the most recent a 2-1 win against Toluca where the only goal given up was an own goal by Christian Rivera. Marcel Ruiz and Joaquín Montecinos provided the goals to lead the Xolos to victory. Jonathan Orosco was in net and saved 17 shots.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Tijuana Today:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Santos Laguna has won two of its last three matches and is starting to move up in the standings. The team's most recent match was a 1-0 loss to Guadalajara where the lone goal was scored in the 61st minute. The club could not muster a tying goal. Santos Laguna was also playing in the CONCACAF Champions League, but it was knocked out by MLS Montréal.

The last meeting between the two clubs was in September when Club Tijuana won 2-1. 

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Santos Laguna vs. Tijuana

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
