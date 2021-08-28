August 28, 2021
How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mexico's most productive attack takes on faltering Atlas as Tigres UANL look to continue their recent success.
The most productive attack in Liga MX will face off against one of the most tepid when Tigres UANL hosts Atlas on Saturday.

Tigres have scored in all of their matches this season en route to a league-high goal total of 11, while Atlas has scored in only three of their six outings so far this season and has scored just four goals total.

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Universitario, Nuevo León, Mexico

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas tied 1-1 with Santos Laguna in their most recent match, while Los Tigres have secured back-to-back victories against Querétaro and Mazatlán.

In Los Tigres' 3-0 win at Mazatlan, forward Nicolás López scored two goals. The Uruguayan currently leads the Apertura with five goals.

Julio Furch is the only Atlas player with multiple goals this season, and left back Luis Reyes has assisted three of the club’s four goals so far.

