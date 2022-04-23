Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. América: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres UANL hosts América on matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament on Saturday at Universitario Stadium.

With 15 matches behind us and just two left in the Liga MX regular season, Tigres UANL has already clinched its spot in the top four, meaning it will go directly to the Liguilla. América, meanwhile, looks destined for the play-in tournament, where the fifth-through-12th place teams battle each other at the end of the campaign to book their spots in the Liguilla, as the historic club is currently in eighth place with 22 points.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. América Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Tigres UANL vs. América on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

América had to dig deep following the firing of former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari at the beginning of the year when the historic Liga MX club was in last place in the standings. Under interim manager Fernando Ortiz, Las Águilas have rallied and are currently on a six-match undefeated streak in league action, with wins in the club's last five matches in a row.

América's most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over León thanks to goals from Richard Sánchez and Alejandro Zendejas.

If the regular season ended today, América would be facing eternal-rivals Chivas in the first round of the play-in tournament. Las Águilas, however, still have the potential to qualify via the top four and make it directly to the Liguilla with the club currently just two points below fourth-place Cruz Azul (24), with just two matches left in the regular season campaign.

