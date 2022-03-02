A battle between two of the top four in Liga MX standings.

Tigres UANL has had an impressive stretch as it has won its last five matches and all were multi-goal games. Its last match became dramatic as the game against Juárez progressed.

Tigres got a goal from Florian Thauvin 15 minutes into the match and André-Pierre Gignac followed two minutes later. Minutes before halftime André-Pierre Gignac scored another goal. The second half was a different story as the team gave up two goals.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live stream the Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With a win, Cruz Azul will still be a point behind Tigres. The last match was a 2-1 loss to Santos Laguna. Cruz Azul gave up a goal only five minutes into the match and the final blow was four minutes into injury time. Scoring the only goal was Ignacio Rivero at the 64’. In the all time head-to-head, Cruz Azul has a slight edge with 16 wins compared to Tigres' 14 and it has 14 draws between them.

This looks like it will be another tightly contested match.

Regional restrictions may apply.