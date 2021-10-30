Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Guadalajara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tigres UANL looks to hold onto one of the top four spots in Liga MX when the club faces Guadalajara on Saturday.
    Tigres UANL (22 points) is currently fourth in Liga MX, tied with León in points but ahead in the standings because of goal differential. On Saturday, the club will take on Guadalajara (19 points), the team at 10th in the standings.

    How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Guadalajara Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    Live Stream Tigres UANL vs. Guadalajara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UANL has scored 21 goals this season, led by Nicolás López, who has seven of those goals. The team has a goal differential of plus-eight.

    The team is coming off a 1–0 loss to Club América, which broke a streak of five matches without a loss. The team has found some success recently playing a 5-3-2 formation.

    Guadalajara is the only team in Liga MX with an even goal differential this season, as the team has scored and allowed 11 goals. The team leader in goals is Ángel Zaldívar, who has three of them.

    The team has tied with Cruz Azul and Tijuana in its past two games, with a 2–0 win over Toluca in the game before that.

    These teams last met in May, when they played to a scoreless draw. Before that, Guadalajara won 3–1 in a meeting last September.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Tigres UANL vs. Guadalajara

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
    Time
    9:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Guadalajara

