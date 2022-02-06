How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Mazatlán FC

Two clubs hoping to turn things around early in the Clausura season face off on Sunday night when Tigres UANL meets Mazatlán FC.

Tigres UANL has had a solid start to the Clausura campaign in Liga MX, securing four points through three matches thanks to one win, one loss and one draw, though with a negative-one goal differential that is somewhat concerning.

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Most recently, Tigres earned its first win of the campaign, defeating Pumas UANL 2-1 on Jan. 23 thanks to a 78th-minute goal from Nicolas Lopez and a late penalty strike by French forward Andre-Pierre Gignac in the 97th minute, rendering the Frenchman the hero of the day.

Mazatlán FC, meanwhile, hasn't been quite as steady as its counterpart on Sunday, sitting dead-last on the Liga MX table with zero points through two matches, losing 3-0 against Guadalajara on Jan. 9 and 2-1 against Toluca on Jan. 21. Although Eduard Bello was able to score that evening, Gonzalo Sosa received a red card, making him unavailable for today's match against Tigres.

For Tigres to lose tonight's matchup would require a Herculean effort out of Mazatlán FC, but far crazier things have happened in sports, especially in Liga MX.

