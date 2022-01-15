Two Liga MLX playoff teams from the Apertura campaign meet on Saturday when Tigres UANL and Puebla face off.

Tigres UANL enter the Clausura campaign coming off a solid Apertura showing, finishing fourth in the league in the regular season and reaching the semi-finals in the playoffs before being knocked out by Leon over the two legs.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Puebla today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Puebla likewise made the Apertura playoffs but didn't qualify for an automatic berth in the quarterfinals, having to fight their way through the play-in tournament to get there. Once in the quarterfinal stage, Puebla was also bounced by Leon over two legs by an aggregate scoreline of 3-2.

This will be the second game of the Clausura for both of these clubs, as they both enter today's match with one point apiece, both having earned draws in their respective campaign openers.

Tigres drew with Santos Laguna on Jan. 12, 1-1, behind a 90+3' minute goal by Carlos Salcedo that managed to help them salvage a point.

Puebla likewise drew in their season opener by the same score, 1-1, though their matchup was against the mighty Club America. Maximiliano Araujo was the goal scorer for Puebla, netting his score in the 45th minute.

Liga MX matchups are never short of entertainment, and with two clubs as talented as Tigres and Puebla facing off, this is not a matchup that should be missed by fans of the sport.

Tune into TUDNxtra 2 at 7:45 p.m. ET to catch the action.

