A win for Tigres UANL or Tijuana today would positively impact their position in the Liga MX standings.

Club Tijuana and Tigres UANL will meet today for Matchday 12 play in the Liga MX. As the regular season begins to wind down, Tijuana will need to pick up its play to finish the season out strong if it wants to move up in the standings.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Currently sitting in 11th in the Liga MX standings with 14 points, Tijuana will be looking for a win against No. 2 Tigres UANL to climb the leaderboard. With Necaxa also sitting at 14 points and Pumas UNAM and Monterrey both at 15 points, Tijuana could easily surpass all three teams with a win to move into a more comfortable position.

In its last five Liga MX matches, Tijuana has a record of 3-1-1. Most recently, Tijuana knocked off Juárez in a 1-0 game in which Joaquín Montecinos scored the game winner in the 86'.

Tigres has been playing really well recently which has resulted in an undefeated record over the last five league games with a 4-0-1 record. In their last game, Tigres knocked off América in a close 2-1 win.

With teams being so close in points in the Liga MX, a win for either team could change their position for the better.

