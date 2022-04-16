Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Toluca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 14 continues on Saturday when Tigres UANL hosts Toluca in Liga MX Clausura tournament action.

Following Pachuca's win on Friday over last-place Juárez, Tigres UANL must beat Toluca at home in order to go level with Los Tuzos in points again at the top of the Liga MX standings. Toluca is unbeaten in its last three league matches, with two draws and one win in that span.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Toluca Today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Tigres UANL vs. Toluca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigres has just two losses in the Clausura tournament so far, with the second of those losses coming two matchdays ago at the hands of current Liga MX leader Pachuca. Besides that defeat, Tigres has won five matches in a row in all competitions.

The club led by enigmatic head coach Miguel Herrera is the highest-scoring team in the league with 26 goals in 13 matches in league action, relying heavily on French forward André-Pierre Gignac who has a league-leading 10 goals on the season to go along with three assists, which is second-most in the league behind Maxi Meza's five.

Tigres host Toluca, a team that is in ninth place with 18 points fighting for a spot in the Liguilla play-in tournament at the end of the regular season. A win for Los Diablos Rojos would leave them tied with sixth-place Cruz Azul on 21 points, just one point below the top four, direct-to-Liguilla spots in the standings.

Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Toluca

