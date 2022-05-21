Tigres hosts Atlas in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura semifinals on Saturday at Universitario Stadium.

Tigres finished the regular season campaign tied to league-leader Pachuca with the most goals scored in the 17 matches of the season (30). The club from Monterrey will need every bit of that dominant attack to come alive on Saturday as it finds itself in a 3-0 hole after the first leg in Guadalajara. The only problem is that Atlas finished tied with Pachuca as well, but with the least amount of goals conceded this season (15).

How to Watch Tigres vs. Atlas Today:

Match Date: May 21, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live stream Tigres vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Julio Furch put the first one in the back of the net for Atlas in the first leg via penalty kick as Luis Reyes doubled the lead in the second half and Julián Quiñones put the cherry on top of the cake in the 90th minute in what was a perfect night for Atlas in front of its fans at home.

Atlas advanced to the semifinals after defeating eternal rival Chivas in the quarterfinals 3-2 on aggregate. Tigres, meanwhile, tied Cruz Azul on aggregate but advanced to the semifinals due to finishing the season in a better position in the Liga MX standings.

Tigres now hosts Atlas in the second leg of their semifinal matchup at Universitario Stadium in the city of Monterrey to decide who is the first finalist of the Liga MX Clausura tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.