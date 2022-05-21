Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres vs. Atlas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres hosts Atlas in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura semifinals on Saturday at Universitario Stadium.

Tigres finished the regular season campaign tied to league-leader Pachuca with the most goals scored in the 17 matches of the season (30). The club from Monterrey will need every bit of that dominant attack to come alive on Saturday as it finds itself in a 3-0 hole after the first leg in Guadalajara. The only problem is that Atlas finished tied with Pachuca as well, but with the least amount of goals conceded this season (15).

How to Watch Tigres vs. Atlas Today:

Match Date: May 21, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live stream Tigres vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Julio Furch put the first one in the back of the net for Atlas in the first leg via penalty kick as Luis Reyes doubled the lead in the second half and Julián Quiñones put the cherry on top of the cake in the 90th minute in what was a perfect night for Atlas in front of its fans at home.

Atlas advanced to the semifinals after defeating eternal rival Chivas in the quarterfinals 3-2 on aggregate. Tigres, meanwhile, tied Cruz Azul on aggregate but advanced to the semifinals due to finishing the season in a better position in the Liga MX standings.

Tigres now hosts Atlas in the second leg of their semifinal matchup at Universitario Stadium in the city of Monterrey to decide who is the first finalist of the Liga MX Clausura tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Tigres vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18305226
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Celtics Game 3

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18303833
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18298636
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres vs. Atlas

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs Kingpins

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
boxing
Boxing

Top Rank Boxing stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
p21802708_b_h8_ad
entertainment

How to Watch Planet Earth: Dynasties Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
dynasties
entertainment

How to Watch Dynasties II

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
imago1004763790h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Giltinis at Jackals

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
imago1004763631h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch San Diego Legion at NOLA Gold

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy