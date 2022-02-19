Red-hot Tigres faces off against Atletico San Luis in this Liga MX matchup on Saturday.

Tigres has been one of the hottest clubs in Liga MX recently, winning its last three matches by a 9-5 overall scoreline. Tigres is tied for the second-most goals scored in the Clausura with 10, too.

How to Watch Tigres vs. Atletico San Luis Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KUPB - Odessa-Midland)

Currently, Tigres sits fifth on the table with 10 points and a 3-1-1 overall record. Its most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Guadalajara in which Guido Pizarro (6'), Andre-Pierre Gignac and Carlos Gonzalez (70'), a result that was its third win in a row.

Its opponent on Saturday night, Atletico San Luis, has been in opposite form, losing four of its five matches this season and sitting second-to-last on the table with three points and a negative-four goal differential. San Luis' most recent result was a 1-0 defeat against Toluca.

Either way, Tigres will need to be careful, as it has given up eight goals this season, the most of any team in the top nine of the Liga MX standings.

To catch this exciting matchup and a loaded Tigres team, tune to UNIVISION (KUPB - Odessa-Midland) at 8:00 p.m. ET.

