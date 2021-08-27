Undefeated Monterrey visit winless Tijuana in a Liga MX showdown.

Monterrey have yet to lose through six matches, and they will try to avoid a stumble on a trip to winless Tijuana.

With two wins and four draws, Monterrey have room for improvement, but their undefeated streak still has them at fifth place in Liga MX with 10 points.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 10:06 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tijuana sits at the very bottom of the Liga MX table with two points. They have scored four goals and conceded 10, the second-most of any club.

Monterrey are coming off a 0-0 draw against Guadalajara on Saturday, and their defender César Montes received a red card, so he will not be available for Friday's match against Tijuana.

Tijuana, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-0 loss to Club América on Sunday. Their midfielder Luis Gamiz received his own red card, disqualifying him for the match against Monterrey.

While the strength of Monterrey's club is defense (they have conceded just four goals this season), their attack is impressive, too, led by Rogelio Funes Mori, who has two goals in four matches this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.