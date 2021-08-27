August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Undefeated Monterrey visit winless Tijuana in a Liga MX showdown.
Author:

Monterrey have yet to lose through six matches, and they will try to avoid a stumble on a trip to winless Tijuana.

With two wins and four draws, Monterrey have room for improvement, but their undefeated streak still has them at fifth place in Liga MX with 10 points.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 10:06 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tijuana sits at the very bottom of the Liga MX table with two points. They have scored four goals and conceded 10, the second-most of any club.

Monterrey are coming off a 0-0 draw against Guadalajara on Saturday, and their defender César Montes received a red card, so he will not be available for Friday's match against Tijuana.

Tijuana, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-0 loss to Club América on Sunday. Their midfielder Luis Gamiz received his own red card, disqualifying him for the match against Monterrey.

While the strength of Monterrey's club is defense (they have conceded just four goals this season), their attack is impressive, too, led by Rogelio Funes Mori, who has two goals in four matches this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
27
2021

Tijuana vs. Monterrey

TV CHANNEL: FOX Deportes
Time
10:06
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Seattle Storm
WNBA

How to Watch Sky vs. Storm

MMA Mat
MMA

How to Watch PFL Playoffs Featherweights & Light Heavyweights

Monterrey
Liga MX

Undefeated Monterrey visit winless Tijuana in a Liga MX showdown.

Queretaro
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Querétaro

Atlético San Luis
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Atlético San Luis

New York Yankees Gerrit Cole
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at A's

Orlando City Nani
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner
WNBA

How to Watch the Mercury vs. Liberty

Fans
Other

How to Watch Joplin (MO) vs. Webb City (MO) High School Football

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy