Club América will look to continue climbing the standings with a win over Tijuana tonight.

Club Tijuana and Club América are tied up in the Liga MX standings both with 16 points.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. América Today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Tijuana vs. América on fuboTV:

Club América may have a slight leg up over Tijuana in today's game due simply to the fact that the team is on a three-game win streak. Most recently, América knocked off FC Juárez 3-0. Alejandro Zendejas, Federico Viñas and Diego Valdés Contreras scored for América. Also falling prey to América were Necaxa and Toluca with scores of 1-0 and 3-0 respectively.

With América's recent success, the club has climbed up to a place in the middle of the pack despite not long ago being toward the bottom. A win today would move the team up to a tie for seventh.

Club Tijuana has struggled as of late to find consistency in competition. In its last five Liga MX matches, Tijuana has won one game, lost two and played two games to a draw. Most recently, Tijuana played to a 0-0 draw against Pachuca.

With both teams looking to move up in the standings, today's game should be a competitive match and should be enjoyable for fans to tune into.

