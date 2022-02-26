Skip to main content

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Atlas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlas hopes to pick up three points by beating Tijuana today in this Liga MX matchup.

Atlas is currently fifth in Liga MX with 12 points and looks to make a move on first-place Puebla. In its last five Liga MX matches, the team has two wins and three draws. Its last three matches overall have been draws. Atlas' latest outing was a 0-0 draw against Pumas UNAM. Holding down a clean slate in net was Camilo Vargas, defending 11 shots with five on target.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Atlas FC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Tijuana vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club Tijuana's latest match was a friendly against San Diego Loyal which resulted in a back and forth 3-2 loss. Scoring in the 28th minute was Daniel Lopez, who scored on a penalty kick. A late second-half goal by Ruben Hernadez came off a deflected cross from Jaime Alvarez to bring them within a goal.

In its last Liga MX match, it drew 1-1 with Necaxa with a goal by Facundo Ferreyra.  The team gave up a goal eight minutes later to end in a draw. Tijuana was the stronger offensive club, generating more shots and holding the possession for a longer period of time.

Both teams will have 10 games of league play left following this match. 

