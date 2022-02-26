Atlas hopes to pick up three points by beating Tijuana today in this Liga MX matchup.

Atlas is currently fifth in Liga MX with 12 points and looks to make a move on first-place Puebla. In its last five Liga MX matches, the team has two wins and three draws. Its last three matches overall have been draws. Atlas' latest outing was a 0-0 draw against Pumas UNAM. Holding down a clean slate in net was Camilo Vargas, defending 11 shots with five on target.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Atlas FC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Tijuana vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club Tijuana's latest match was a friendly against San Diego Loyal which resulted in a back and forth 3-2 loss. Scoring in the 28th minute was Daniel Lopez, who scored on a penalty kick. A late second-half goal by Ruben Hernadez came off a deflected cross from Jaime Alvarez to bring them within a goal.

In its last Liga MX match, it drew 1-1 with Necaxa with a goal by Facundo Ferreyra. The team gave up a goal eight minutes later to end in a draw. Tijuana was the stronger offensive club, generating more shots and holding the possession for a longer period of time.

Both teams will have 10 games of league play left following this match.

Regional restrictions may apply.