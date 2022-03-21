Tijuana and Juárez, both near the bottom of the Liga MX standings, could use a win on Sunday.

Club Tijuana is currently sitting in 14th place in the Liga MX standings with 11 points. Juárez is only two places behind in 16th place with eight points.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Juárez Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Juárez will definitely be trying to move up in the standings with a win tonight. In its last five games, Juárez is 0-4-1. Its recent stretch in Liga MX play does not give much hope to fans that the team will pull off the upset, but the defeats Juárez has suffered may be just enough to motivate the club to bring home the win. Most recently, Juárez is coming off of a 3-0 loss to Monterrey, who sits sixth in the standings.

While Club Tijuana has been more successful in its recent outings, in no way, shape or form is the club showing that it will have this game in the bag. Tijuana is coming off of a tough 4-0 loss to Santos Laguna, who is in 11th in the standings. The team's last win came more than two weeks ago with a 2-1 win over Toluca.

With these two competitors being so close in league standings, it is bound to be a competitive game.

