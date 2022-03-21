Skip to main content

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Juárez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tijuana and Juárez, both near the bottom of the Liga MX standings, could use a win on Sunday.

Club Tijuana is currently sitting in 14th place in the Liga MX standings with 11 points. Juárez is only two places behind in 16th place with eight points. 

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Juárez Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Live Stream Tijuana vs. Juárez on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juárez will definitely be trying to move up in the standings with a win tonight. In its last five games, Juárez is 0-4-1. Its recent stretch in Liga MX play does not give much hope to fans that the team will pull off the upset, but the defeats Juárez has suffered may be just enough to motivate the club to bring home the win. Most recently, Juárez is coming off of a 3-0 loss to Monterrey, who sits sixth in the standings.

While Club Tijuana has been more successful in its recent outings, in no way, shape or form is the club showing that it will have this game in the bag. Tijuana is coming off of a tough 4-0 loss to Santos Laguna, who is in 11th in the standings. The team's last win came more than two weeks ago with a 2-1 win over Toluca. 

With these two competitors being so close in league standings, it is bound to be a competitive game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Tijuana vs. Juárez

TV CHANNEL: FOX Deportes
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_13089283
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Juárez

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
leon
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. León

By Christine Brown9 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres vs. Canucks

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Mar 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save on a shot from Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) as Leafs forward Mitch Marner (16) and Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) look for the rebound in the first period of the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Guadalajara Chivas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami midfielder Brek Shea FC (20) chases Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) during the first half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Vancouver Whitecaps Julian Araujo
MLS

How to Watch Whitecaps vs. LA FC

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Mar 18, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Kansas Jayhawks players celebrate after a win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Kansas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy