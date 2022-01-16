Skip to main content

How to Watch Tijuana vs. León: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two clubs who enjoyed very different Apertura campaigns meet on Saturday when Tijuana takes on Leon.

The Apertura campaign went quite differently for both Tijuana and Leon, as the former finished dead last on the table while the latter finished in third and made it all the way to the final before losing to Atlas.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. León today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Watch Tijuana vs. León online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tijuana will hope the Clausura campaign goes differently, though if their first outing is any indication, it could be more of the same for fans of the Liga MX club. Tijuana dropped its season opener 2-0 Cruz Azul without presenting their foes much of a threat.

Leon, on the other hand, have yet to play their first game of the Clausura, giving their fans time to get excited about their campaign opener, one in which they'll hope they show the same form that they did in the Apertura.

The club will rely on Jean Meneses, their Chilean left-winger, in the attack, as well as on his fellow countryman, Victor Davila, who led the team in scoring in the Apertura with six goals.

Two clubs with entirely different expectations for the Clausura but with a lot of hope that they can reach bigger heights in the campaign will meet on Saturday, so Leon vs. Tijuana, despite appearing one-sided, should not be missed by fans of Liga MX.

Tune into ESPN Deportes at 9:30 p.m. EST to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Liga MX

