Two Liga MX clubs needing wins face off on Friday night when Tijuana takes on Necaxa.

Neither Tijuana nor Necaxa have gotten off to the fast starts they were hoping to in the Clausura campaign. As such, today's matchup will be a big opportunity for either side to pick up a momentum-shifting result.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Necaxa Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live stream the Tijuana vs. Necaxa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Necaxa enters today's match 11th on the table with six points in five matches courtesy of a 2-3-0 record and a negative-three goal differential. It is coming off of a victory, however, dispatching Cruz Azul 2-1 on Feb. 12 in a dramatic fashion, scoring both of their goals after the 83rd minute.

Milton Gimenez scored first in the 84th while Rodrigo Aguirre found the winner five minutes into second-half stoppage time, securing the three points very late into the outing.

Tijuana, meanwhile, enters the match with four points in five matches and a negative-five goal differential. It is coming off of a defeat, too, getting shut out by Mazatlan 2-0 on Feb. 11.

Will Tijuana be able to turn around its poor start to the season? Or will Necaxa make it two victories in two matches?

Find out by tuning to ESPN Deportes at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.