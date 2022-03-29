Tijuana is currently sitting in the first spot out of the top eight playoff positions, just one point below No. 8 Querétaro. On Monday, the home team will look to secure all three points when it hosts No. 16 Necaxa at Caliente Stadium.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Necaxa in Liga MX Femenil Today:

Match Date: March 28, 2022

Match Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Live Stream Tijuana vs. Necaxa in Liga MX Femenil on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tijuana is coming off of a crucial 2-0 home victory over No. 1 Monterrey one week ago, where Paola Villamizar and Sanjuana Muñoz each got on the scoresheet at Caliente Stadium.

The win was just the club's second tournament victory so far, reaching 13 points and No. 9 in the table. Tijuana's last victory was back on the first day of the tournament when the team opened the season with a 2-1 finish over Santos Laguna.

Necaxa still has hopes of advancing to the Liguilla playoffs at the end of the season, sitting near the bottom of the standings with just ten points. A win for the team against Tijuana would put both clubs equal on points and hopefully with some momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.