Liga MX action continues on Saturday night when Tijuana takes on Pumas UNAM in what is sure to be an exciting matchup.

It has been a great start to the Liga MX Clausura campaign for Pumas, but not so much for their opponent on Saturday night, Tijuana.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Pumas UNAM today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Pumas enters tonight's matchup fourth on the table with six points through three matches thanks to a 2-1-0 record while also boasting the current highest goal-differential in Liga MX at plus-6.

Pumas opened the season with a dominant 5-0 win over Toluca and followed that up with a 3-1 victory over Queretaro where Leonel Lopez Gonzalez, Marco Garcia and Jose Rogerio de Oliveira Melo all scored goals.

They do enter tonight's match after facing some turmoil, having just been defeated 2-1 by Tigres despite a 31st-minute goal by Jeronimo Rodriguez.

Tijuana, on the other hand, are currently 15th out of the 18 teams in Liga MX due to a 0-1-2 record, which has them at one point through three matches. Their negative-four goal-differential is the second-worst in Liga MX, too.

Most recently, Tijuana was handled rather easily by Puebla 3-1, though Lisandro Lopez to net an impressive goal in the 33rd minute.

To catch one of the best teams in Liga MX this season up against a desperate side, tune to ESPN Deportes at 9:30 p.m. ET.

