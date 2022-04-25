Skip to main content

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Querétaro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tijuana hosts Querétaro on matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament on Sunday at Caliente Stadium.

Tijuana and Querétaro are both on the outside looking in with just two matches left in the Liga MX Clausura tournament. The hosts are in 16th place with 16 points after 15 matches, three points below that final play-in spot (León, 12th with 19 points). Querétaro, meanwhile, is in 17th place with 13 points meaning if the club doesn't win on Sunday, it will be eliminated from contention for advancing through the play-in round of the tournament.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Querétaro Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Tijuana vs. Querétaro on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tijuana will be looking for its first win since matchday 11 on March 20, a 1-0 victory over last-place Juárez at home thanks to an 86th-minute strike from Joaquín Montecinos.

Since then, Los Xolos have been on a five-match winless run in Liga MX action with the club coming off of back-to-back losses in its two most recent outings in the Clausura tournament. The first was a 3-1 loss to América, which was followed by a 2-1 loss at Chivas. Montecinos got on the scoresheet again in the defeat to América.

Querétaro will look for just its third win of the season when it travels to face Tijuana at Caliente Stadium on Sunday in the penultimate match of the 2022 Clausura regular season tournament.

