How to Watch Toluca vs. Atlas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toluca hosts Atlas on matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament on Sunday at Nemesio Díez Stadium.

Toluca will look to snap a two-match losing streak (four-match winless streak overall) when the club receives a visit from sixth-place, reigning champion Atlas on Sunday in the penultimate match of the Clausura regular season. Toluca is currently in 14th place, just one point outside of the Liguilla play-in spots in the table (León, 12th with 19 points).

How to Watch Toluca vs. Atlas Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UNIVISION (KBZO - Lubbock)

Live Stream Toluca vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas will look to jump into one of the direct-to-Liguilla, top four spots in the table with the club from Guadalajara currently just one point below fourth-place Cruz Azul in the standings. Los Zorros are winless in their last two Liga MX outings, a 2-1 defeat at home to Mazatlán and a scoreless draw against fifth-place Monterrey. Julio Furch scored the club's only goal in the last two matches. 

Toluca, meanwhile, needs a win as well to climb the standings into the play-in spots. Los Diablos Rojos are coming off of back-to-back losses in Liga MX action: 3-0 at Tigres followed by 1-0 at home against Juárez. The club's last goal was on matchday 13 on April 9, in a 1-1 finish against Chivas. Leonardo Fernández scored in the 96th minute to dramatically split the points between Toluca and Guadalajara.

Toluca now hosts Atlas on Sunday with both clubs looking to place themselves in a better position in the standings heading into the final match of the Clausura regular season.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

