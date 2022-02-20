Skip to main content

How to Watch Toluca vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fifth-place Toluca takes on seventh-place Cruz Azul on Sunday in this exciting Liga MX matchup.

Cruz Azul and Toluca have both gotten off to strong starts to the Clausura, with the former Liga MX club sitting in fifth place with 10 points in five matches and the latter sitting seventh, with nine points in four matches.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Cruz Azul Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live stream the Toluca vs. Cruz Azul game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That's what makes today's matchup between the two clubs so exciting, and one that should not be missed by Liga MX fans, and fans of soccer in general.

Cruz Azul is coming off of its first defeat of the campaign, however, falling 2-1 against Necaxa on Feb. 12 despite a 34th-minute goal from the penalty spot by Juan Escobar. It did bounce back in CONCACAF Champions League competition in its following match, though, defeating Forge FC 1-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup behind a 31st-minute Romulo Otero goal.

Toluca, meanwhile, is coming off of three straight victories, most recently defeating San Luis 1-0 last Saturday thanks to a fourth-minute goal by Camilo Sanvezzo. That matchup did see Toluca's Diego get a red card, meaning he won't be eligible to play against Cruz Azul today.

Either way, this promises to be an entertaining matchup between two strong Liga MX clubs. Tune to TUDNxtra 2 at 6:45 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

