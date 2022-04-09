How to Watch Toluca vs. Guadalajara

Toluca and Guadalajara face off on Saturday at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Liga MX Clausura tournament action.

Having had a tumultuous season up until this point, historic club Guadalajara is very much still in the fight to advance to the Liguilla play-in tournament as it currently sits just a point below the final play-in spot with 13 points and a game in hand. Chivas is also four points below seventh-place Toluca, who has 17 points after 12 matches.

Toluca is coming off of a hard-fought 2-2 midweek draw at home against Monterrey on Wednesday, where a Leonardo Fernández brace secured the point for Los Diablos Rojos. The second of the Uruguayan forward's two goals was a 99th-minute penalty kick in the last play of the match.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, is unbeaten in its last four outings in Liga MX with three draws in that span. The single victory was a 1-0 defeat of Santos Laguna at home thanks to a second-half strike from José Juan Macías.

Chivas is fresh off of a dramatic 1-1 draw at Estadio Jalisco against eternal rival Atlas. Roberto Alvarado scored in the 66th minute only for a 90th-minute finish from Julián Quiñones to divide the points between the two clubs from Guadalajara. Starting left-back Miguel Ángel Ponce received a red card in the match and will be unavailable for the club's visit to Toluca.

