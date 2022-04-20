Juárez will try to claw its way up from the bottom of the Liga MX standings with a win over Toluca on Tuesday.

Toluca and Juárez will meet on Tuesday in a Liga MX Clausura matchup. In this Matchday 15 game, Juárez will be looking to pick up three points with a win to try and dig its way out of the bottom spot before the season ends.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Juárez Today:

Match Date: April 19, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 4

Juárez is in dead last with only eight points on the season. In its last five Liga MX matches, Juárez has not picked up a single point. The team has really struggled this season and is on a seven game losing streak.

In its last game, No. 2 Pachuca beat Juárez 2-1 in a tightly contested game. Pachuca scored first, but Atlas answered 20 minutes later right before halftime. The two teams played even until Pachuca found the net again in the 65th minute to take the win and the three points away from Juárez.

Toluca is sitting in 10th place with 18 points. In its last five games, Toluca has one win, two losses and two draws. In its last outing, Toluca fell 3-0 to No. 1 Tigres UANL. Toluca held Tigres scoreless until the 58th minute, but Tigres scored at the 67th and 71st minute, which was too much of a deficit for Toluca to come back from.

With the season coming to a close, both teams will be trying to put their best foot forward and move up in the standings.

