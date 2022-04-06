Skip to main content

How to Watch Toluca vs. Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toluca and Monterrey will try to change position in the standings with a win against each other on Wednesday in this Liga MX matchup.

Midway into the Clausura season, Toluca and Monterrey face off looking to gain ground on first-place Tigres UANL. Currently, the clubs are in seventh and eighth place with Toluca one point ahead in the standings.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Monterrey Today:

Match Date: April 6, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Toluca vs. Monterrey on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club Monterrey is coming off of a victory where the club defeated Club América 2-1 in a club friendly as part of the Aguila Tour in the United States. The goals for Monterrey were scored by Maxi Meza and José Alvarado.

Toluca is coming off a 2-1 victory over Puebla where Kevin Castañeda started the scoring in the 18th minute with Valber Hureta adding to the lead in the 45th. Puebla was able to earn a goal of its own during injury time in the first half. This was the team's first win in six games and kept Puebla from staying at t,,he top of the standings.

The previous match between the two clubs was in September when Monterrey came out victorious with a score of 2-0. Scoring for the club were Rogelio Funes Mori and Jesús Gallardo. With five matchdays left in the Clausura season, the points from this match will be crucial for each club. 

