How to Watch Toluca vs. Pachuca

Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament continues on Sunday when Toluca hosts Pachuca at Nemesio Díez Stadium.

Pachuca is enjoying a very successful season thus far, with the club's only loss in eight matches having been on Matchday 3 away at León. "Los Tuzos" are sitting in second place in the Liga MX table with 19 points, while the home side Toluca are in seventh place with 13 points.

Toluca is fresh off the club's much-needed first win in its last four matches, a slim 1-0 victory in its visit to Necaxa thanks to a goal from Brazilian forward Camillo Sanvezzo.

Pachuca, on the other hand, is currently on a five-match undefeated streak in Liga MX play, coming off of three wins in a row.

The first was 3-1 away at winningest team in Liga MX history Club América with goals from Nicolás Ibañez, Avilés Hurtado and Víctor Guzmán. That was followed up by another 3-1 victory, this time at home over Mazatlán with goals from Ibañez, Hurtado and Luis Chávez.

Most recently, Pachuca defeated Atlas in Guadalajara with an 87th-minute strike from Roberto de la Rosa being enough to maintain the winning streak alive.

