Skip to main content

How to Watch Toluca vs. Puebla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toluca will try to climb the leaderboard with a win over Puebla on Sunday in this Liga MX matchup.

Toluca and Puebla will meet today for Matchday 12. With the season winding down, it will be important for Toluca to improve play and begin climbing the leaderboard. Currently, Toluca is tied for 12th place in Liga MX standings with 13 points. Also at 13 points are San Luis and Guadalajara.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Puebla Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KUNU - Victoria)

Live Stream Toluca vs. Puebla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five Liga MX outings, Toluca has one win, three losses and one draw. Most recently, the club dropped a game to Club América by a score of 3-0. Prior to that, Toluca also lost to Pachuca 3-0. 

Puebla currently sits in third place with 22 points. In the club's last five Liga MX matchups, it has two wins, two losses and one draw. The most recent game was a 2-2 draw against No. 12 Santos Laguna. Puebla should have taken the win home considering the team was up 2-0 with 22 minutes left to play, but it was at that time that Eduardo Aguirre found the net for Santos Laguna and Leonardo Suarez scored for the team again just eight minutes later, evening the final result.

Considering Santos Laguna is tied on points with Toluca, a win is not out of the question for Toluca today. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Toluca vs. Puebla

TV CHANNEL: UNIVISION (KUNU - Victoria)
Time
12:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0047833936h
Liga MX

How to Watch Toluca vs. Puebla

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1010773595h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Lenovo Tenerife vs. Real Madrid

By Kristofer Habbas26 minutes ago
USATSI_17977732
Swimming

How to Watch Swimming Open Water Nationals

By Adam Childs26 minutes ago
Northwestern Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in College Baseball

By Evan Massey56 minutes ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Boston College in College Baseball

By Adam Childs56 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Tennessee in College Softball

By Christine Brown56 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota in College Softball

By Christine Brown56 minutes ago
Orlando Pirates
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Orlando Pirates vs Al-Ittihad

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
JS Saoura Hearts of Oak
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Royal Leopards FC vs JS Saoura

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy