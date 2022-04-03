Toluca will try to climb the leaderboard with a win over Puebla on Sunday in this Liga MX matchup.

Toluca and Puebla will meet today for Matchday 12. With the season winding down, it will be important for Toluca to improve play and begin climbing the leaderboard. Currently, Toluca is tied for 12th place in Liga MX standings with 13 points. Also at 13 points are San Luis and Guadalajara.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Puebla Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KUNU - Victoria)

Live Stream Toluca vs. Puebla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five Liga MX outings, Toluca has one win, three losses and one draw. Most recently, the club dropped a game to Club América by a score of 3-0. Prior to that, Toluca also lost to Pachuca 3-0.

Puebla currently sits in third place with 22 points. In the club's last five Liga MX matchups, it has two wins, two losses and one draw. The most recent game was a 2-2 draw against No. 12 Santos Laguna. Puebla should have taken the win home considering the team was up 2-0 with 22 minutes left to play, but it was at that time that Eduardo Aguirre found the net for Santos Laguna and Leonardo Suarez scored for the team again just eight minutes later, evening the final result.

Considering Santos Laguna is tied on points with Toluca, a win is not out of the question for Toluca today.

