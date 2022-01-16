Two teams that finished near the top in the Liga MX Apertura face on Sunday as Toluca takes on Santos Laguna.

During the Liga MX Apertura, Santos Laguna finished in fifth place, while Toluca was just one spot behind in sixth. But neither team was able to do much in the championship stage, with Toluca losing to UNAM in the reclassification and Santos Laguna falling to UANL in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Match Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Match Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Toluca vs. Santos Laguna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Now, the two sides are looking to get some momentum going early in the Clausura after neither won its first match.

Santos Laguna is coming off of a 1-1 draw with UANL, with Brian Lozano getting his team on the board in the 50th minute. The team almost held on to win, but UANL managed a stoppage time goal to equalize the contest.

As for Toluca, the team was pummeled by UNAM in the opening match of the Clausura, falling 5-0 and at one point allowing three goals in an eight-minute span. The team was outshot 26-5, with UNAM having 13 shots on target to just two for Toluca.

When Santos Laguna and Toluca met in the Apertura, the two sides played to a 2-2 draw, with Santos Laguna overcoming a late deficit to tie the match in stoppage time off of an Eduardo Aguirre goal.

Regional restrictions may apply.