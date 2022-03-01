Skip to main content

How to Watch Toluca vs. Tijuana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toluca and Tijuana meet for midseason matchup of two Liga Mx contenders.

Toluca and Club Tijuana are sitting next to each other in the standings with Toluca ahead by two points in eighth place. Toluca has had slightly more success in its past five league matches with three victories, one draw, and one loss, while Club Tijuana has had two wins, one draw, and two losses.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Tijuana Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream the Toluca vs. Tijuana game on fuboTV:

In Toluca’s latest match, it was behind from the 10-minute mark of the match and remained that way for the rest of regulation when Leonardo Fernández scored the equalizer five minutes into injury time. The club was able to generate plenty of shots with 20 taken and seven shots on target but were unable to generate goals. Toluca even had possession of the ball for 69 percent of the match. The Red Devils look to continue creating opportunities in the hopes that more reach the back of the net.

Meanwhile, the Xoloitzcuintles of Tijuana are coming off of a 2-0 victory against Atlas who sit ahead of them in the standings. Club Tijuana got off to an early start with goals by Marcel Ruiz, Christian Rivera, and Jonathan Orozco in goalkeeping the clean sheet.

Both clubs are looking to this matchup to try and propel them up the standings.



















