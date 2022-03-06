Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at UCLA in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rivals battle on Saturday night when USC heads to UCLA to finish its regular season against the Bruins.

UCLA returns home on Saturday night looking to win its third straight game. The Bruins beat Oregon State and Washington on the road and are coming home looking to finish its regular season with a big win.

How to Watch USC at UCLA in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the USC at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins come into the game 22-6 overall and 14-5 in the Pac-12 and Saturday, they will be looking to avenge a 67-64 loss to rival USC.

The Trojans upset UCLA on Feb. 12 and will be looking to complete the season sweep on the road Saturday night.

USC comes into the game off a 91-71 loss to No. 2 Arizona on Tuesday night. The loss to the Wildcats snapped a six-game winning streak and dropped them to 14-5 in the Pac-12 and 25-5 overall.

It has been a great year for the Trojans but they need to get a win on Saturday night to clinch the second seed for the Pac-12 Tournament next week.

Both of these teams have big dreams for the conference tournament and NCAA Tournament, but first want to pick up a big win on Saturday night against their rival.

