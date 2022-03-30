Benfica has a solid hold of No. 2 in the Liga Placard standings with 50 points. The club is sitting 12 points ahead of Fundão with 38. Módicos is currently No. 12 in the standings with 17 points, but SL Benfica has won the previous three matches in 1a Division with scores of 2-1, 4-0, and 4-0.

How to watch Benfica vs. Módicos today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

Benfica has won its last five Liga Placard matches, with its previous Liga Placard loss in November. In the latest match, the team went down 1-0 four minutes into the game, but Robinho would tie the game 10 minutes later. In the second half, Hossein Tayebi scored the game-winning goal.

Módicos-Sandim has not won a match in its past three Liga Placard matches. Its latest match was a 1-1 draw with Leoes. Cary Pedro scored the first goal of the match for Leoes, but the club was unable to keep Módicos-Sandim off the scoreboard as Erickson Sviech tied the match at the 35th minute. Check out all the action at 11 a.m. ET on Benfica TV.

