How to Watch Benfica vs. Torreense

Second-place Benfica is enjoying a great run of form in Portuguese futsal, coming off of four straight victories in league action. The club is still 10 points below league leader and defending champion Sporting Lisboa who is atop the standings with 57 points.

Benfica's last loss in Liga Placard was at the end of last month, a 5-2 away defeat to Sporting, where Bruno Cintra and Ivan Chiskala scored the goals for the visitors.

Since, then, the club has gone on to win four matches in a row, a run that started with a dominant 6-1 performance over Viseu 2001. Cintra was able to get on the scoresheet again in that one.

That victory was followed by a 4-2 win over Lombos, a 5-1 finish at Futsal Azemeis and another victory over Viseu which ended 3-2. Cintra has scored three goals throughout the current run.

Torreense, meanwhile, is sitting in last place in the Liga Placard table with just 13 points after 19 matches. The club is on a streak of its own, a three-match losing run. The visitors will look to make the test of facing Benfica turn into a positive emotional jump looking towards the rest of the season.

