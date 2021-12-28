Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Benfica vs. Imortal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol leader Benfica takes on Imortal on Tuesday.
    Author:

    Benfica (10-1) will take on Imortal (7-5) on Tuesday in a Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol contest, with Benfica looking to win its seventh regular season game in a row.

    Benfica's last match was an 86-79 victory over Ovarense, with Frank Gaines leading the team in scoring with 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting. The former Indiana University - Purdue University Fort Wayne star has appeared in four games for Benfica, averaging 20.0 points per game.

    Among players to play in all 11 games, Betinho Gomes leads the team in scoring at 13.4 points, while James Farr is the leading rebounder at 6.2 boards per game.

    As for Imortal, the team enters this game having lost four of its last five games after it started the season by winning six of seven.

    The team scored its fewest points of the season last game, a 78-59 loss to Sporting. Ty Toney led the team in scoring with 12 points. On the season, Fabio Lima leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game, but he's appeared in just seven games, as has second leading scorer Marqueze Coleman.

    These teams last played in October, with Benfica winning 77-72.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Benfica vs. Imortal

    TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
