How to Watch Benfica vs. Imortal

Benfica (10-1) will take on Imortal (7-5) on Tuesday in a Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol contest, with Benfica looking to win its seventh regular season game in a row.

Dec. 28, 2021

1:00 p.m. ET

Benfica TV

Benfica's last match was an 86-79 victory over Ovarense, with Frank Gaines leading the team in scoring with 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting. The former Indiana University - Purdue University Fort Wayne star has appeared in four games for Benfica, averaging 20.0 points per game.

Among players to play in all 11 games, Betinho Gomes leads the team in scoring at 13.4 points, while James Farr is the leading rebounder at 6.2 boards per game.

As for Imortal, the team enters this game having lost four of its last five games after it started the season by winning six of seven.

The team scored its fewest points of the season last game, a 78-59 loss to Sporting. Ty Toney led the team in scoring with 12 points. On the season, Fabio Lima leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game, but he's appeared in just seven games, as has second leading scorer Marqueze Coleman.

These teams last played in October, with Benfica winning 77-72.

