Benfica hosts Lusitânia and is looking to retain its share of the lead in Portugal's top men's basketball league

Benfica (18-3) needs a win over Lusitânia (10-11) on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the regular-season title in the Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol and enters with three consecutive victories.

How to Watch Benfica vs. Lusitânia Today:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Live stream the Benfica vs. Lusitânia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica enters the final matchday of the season tied with Sporting Clube de Portugal and FC Porto Perpinta at the top of the standings. Lusitânia has dropped its last three games but enters play tied with Imortal Albufeira for sixth and with a playoff spot already in hand.

On Wednesday, Benfica blasted Sporting, the defending champion, 89-73. American veteran Frank Gaines dropped in 23 points, including 4-of-8 from deep, while national player Ivan Almeida also netted 23. Tunisian big man Makram Ben Romdhane dropped a triple double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Short-handed Lusitânia used only six players in their 77-74 loss at home to CAB Madeira. The club trailed by 17 entering the fourth quarter before making a run that fell just short.

Former Drexel forward Kazembe Abif led Lusitânia with 19 points, while fellow Americans Alex Thompson and Devon Goodman had 16 apiece.

Benfica won the first meeting between the clubs on Dec. 11, hammering Lusitânia 76-58 as 37-year-old small forward Betinho Gomes scored 18 points. California native Julien Ducree led hosts with a game-high 20 points.

