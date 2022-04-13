How to Watch Benfica vs. Oliveirense in Portugese Basketball

SL Benfica (21-3) has been one of the best teams overall in the Portuguese league. They have also competed in the FIBA European Cup (9-5) playing a busy schedule as one of the best overall teams in Europe. They take on Oliveirense (14-10) in the Portuguese league as they look to continue winning and dominating that league today.

Aaron Broussard has been the leader for SL Benfica this season as their top point scorer, carrying the team on the offensive end:

Broussard is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in 12 games played. He has been complimented by Frank Gaines (17.5 points in six games) and Dennis Clifford (11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in five games) in FIBA competition.

In the Portuguese league, Gaines has led the way with 16.3 points with Clifford adding in 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

This team in the Portuguese league has more balance too with Beinho Gomes adding in 11.8 points, Ben Romdhane with 11.2 points and Broussard only chipping in 8.4 points per game.

SL Benfica has won six games in a row in this tournament with only two games remaining counting today against UD Oliveirense, who was on a four-game losing streak before their last win over Sporting CP.

This is an important game for both teams with the tournament winding to an end and only a few more games left to make an impact.

