The Portuguese Liga Feminina continues on Wednesday as Benfica (12-0) takes on Quinta dos Lombos (7-5).

How to Watch Benfica vs Quinta dos Lombos Today:



Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

Undefeated Benfica is coming off of an 82-63 win over Vitoria in its most recent match. Mariana Silva scored a team-high 17 points in the victory, while Raphaella Monteiro added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

On the season, Monteiro leads the team in scoring at 15.0 points per game and rebounds at 12.1. Taylor Peacocke, a former player for Western Washington University, is averaging 11.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

As for Quinta dos Lombos, the team is coming off of a 62-57 loss to Esgueira, which ended a three-game winning streak. Leticia Rodrigues scored 18 points in the loss and grabbed 13 boards. She was the only Quinta dos Lombos player in double figures in either stat.

On the year, Rodrigues averages 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while Ndioma Kane is averaging 12.6 points and 11/1 rebounds, plus 3.2 blocks per contest.

Benfica won the first meeting this season 64-48, with Silva scoring 22 points and Monteiro grabbing 14 rebounds in the victory.

