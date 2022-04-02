SC Braga goes for its second straight victory when it takes on third place Benfica on Saturday.

SC Braga currently sits in fourth place in the Portuguese Liga, just three points up on Gil Vicente.

How to watch SC Braga vs. Benfica in Canada today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

Watch the SC Braga vs. Benefica game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They do sit 12 points back of Benfica for third place, but they get an opportunity to gain some ground on them if they can get a win in their match.

Braga has played them just once this season and it did not go well. Benfica made quick work of them by putting up six goals in the win.

It was a bad loss for Braga but just one of six for them this season as they currently sit 14-6-7.

They will try and avenge that loss and get a huge win against a Benfica team that hasn't lost since early February.

Benfica lost 2-1 to Gil Vincente back on Feb. 2 but have gone 6-0-3 since.

It has been a great run for them and has vaulted them into third place just six points back of Sporting CP for second.

Benfica has a comfortable lead over Braga in the table but wants to keep that distance while also closing the gap to second place with a big win.

