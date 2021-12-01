Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Angers vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Angers and Monaco meet in a battle of two competitive Ligue 1 sides on Wednesday.
    Sixth-place Angers (22 points) will face ninth-place AS Monaco (20 points) on Wednesday in a battle of two Ligue 1 clubs that are both coming off of draws in their most recent game.

    Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream Angers vs. AS Monaco on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For Angers, that draw came via a 2-2 result against Lens on Friday. Sofiane Boufal got the scoring going in the 40th minute before Lens answered with two goals in a row. Romain Thomas was able to equalize things for Angers in the 70th minute.

    Boufal shares the team lead in goals with Thomas Mangani. Both have scored four on the season.

    Monaco has draws in three consecutive matches, which has given it a record of five wins, five draws and five losses through 15 games. In addition to Ligue 1, the team is currently competing in Europa League, where it leads Group B.

    The most recent draw came on Sunday when the team faced Strasbourg in a match that ended 1-1. Wissam Ben Yedder scored the team's only goal on a penalty kick. 

    Yedder leads Monaco in goals with eight.

    Monaco has won the last three meetings of these teams, all via shutouts. The last match was played in April, with Monaco winning 1-0 on a late goal by Yedder.

