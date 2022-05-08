Angers vs. Bordeaux stream: Watch online, TV channel

Angers will take on Bordeaux in one of its last games of the season.

Angers is the No. 15 team in Ligue 1 with 35 points through 35 games and a -15 goal differential.

At 8-16-11, Angers is, for the most part, safe from relegation territory, free to play out the few games remaining in this season without fear.

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Canada

In the club's last five games, Angers is 0-3-2. It drew 1-1 with Lille and Nantes and then 2-2 with Clermont. Its two losses were 3-0 against Paris Saint Germain and, most recently, 2-0 against Monaco.

Bordeaux is the No. 19 team in the league. It has totaled 27 points on a 5-18-12 record and it is currently in line to be relegated based on its league position.

It is impossible to get out of relegation with so few games remaining.

In Bordeaux's last five games, it is 1-1-3. It beat Metz 3-1 and then lost to Lyon 6-1. It then drew with St. Etienne 2-2 and then lost to Nantes 5-3. It picked up a second loss in a row in its latest game against Nice, 1-0.

