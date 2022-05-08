Skip to main content

How to Watch Angers vs. Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Angers will take on Bordeaux in one of its last games of the season.

Angers is the No. 15 team in Ligue 1 with 35 points through 35 games and a -15 goal differential.

At 8-16-11, Angers is, for the most part, safe from relegation territory, free to play out the few games remaining in this season without fear.

How to Watch Angers vs. Bordeaux Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream Angers vs. Bordeaux on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the club's last five games, Angers is 0-3-2. It drew 1-1 with Lille and Nantes and then 2-2 with Clermont. Its two losses were 3-0 against Paris Saint Germain and, most recently, 2-0 against Monaco.

Bordeaux is the No. 19 team in the league. It has totaled 27 points on a 5-18-12 record and it is currently in line to be relegated based on its league position.

It is impossible to get out of relegation with so few games remaining.

In Bordeaux's last five games, it is 1-1-3. It beat Metz 3-1 and then lost to Lyon 6-1. It then drew with St. Etienne 2-2 and then lost to Nantes 5-3. It picked up a second loss in a row in its latest game against Nice, 1-0.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Angers vs. Bordeaux

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Time
8:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Ligue 1

Angers vs. Bordeaux stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of match MLS Adidas soccer ball held by Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Serie A

Venezia vs. Bologna stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle5 minutes ago
imago0046233739h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Betfred British Masters, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas55 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) as Pens defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) assists during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
miami-grand-prix
SI Guide

The Miami Grand Prix Brings F1 Stars to the U.S.

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) try to get a loose ball during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer Ball
Ligue 1

FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyonnais stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his empty net goal with center Sidney Crosby (87) against the New York Rangers during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy